Once any of the girls indicates interest in a guy and informs the other girls, he becomes off limit to the rest of the girls. It is sacrilege to show interest not to talk of ‘date’ the guy and I know that Kaycee knows this, so what is going on here, I pondered. “I didn’t say I am interested in dating Christopher, all I am saying is that Jasmine should not treat him like dirt, he deserves better!” Kaycee responded defiantly in frustration, finishing in a rush.

I felt a chill run down my spine. There was an eerie feeling in the air after Kaycee’s outburst and one could almost feel the rumble before the storm. “What did you just say Kaycee? Are you judging me?” Jasmine asked in a whisper through clenched teeth. “What if I am? It’s horrible the way you treat guys; you’re beautiful but beauty is transient. You should know you will not be young forever. The way you girls carry on, it’s like there is no tomorrow,” Kaycee said spitting fire. Oh my God, what has gotten into Kaycee, I wondered looking at her like she was a stranger.

It was apparent if no one stepped in, it was going to escalate and it didn’t look like the night was going to end well. Jasmine suddenly stood up and said with all the dignity she could muster in her state (she was seething in anger) “I think I will go now, thank you Kaycee for ruining a perfectly lovely evening,” and she walked away.

Zara picked up her evening purse, hissed and followed Jasmine. I guess I should be thankful she did not use any of her colourful phrases, there was enough tension already. Bola stood up, studying her nails, with an icy smile she carefully chose her words “I used to think you and Tobs are our saving grace but I am not so sure anymore.

It’s a pity we have placed our orders but won’t be here to eat it when it arrives, bon appetit!” and she also took her leave. I was dumbfounded, how did things deteriorate to this level? One minute we were having fun, teasing each other, having a swell time and the next minute this. I scowled at Kaycee who by this time had the decency to look shamefaced. “I am truly sorry Tobs,” Kaycee said in tears.

I never intended to be a drama queen, it’s just that so much has been happening to me of late,” Kaycee said tearfully. I immediately softened towards her. “Oh you poor Baby, no wonder you are not your usual self,” I said getting up from where I was to sit beside her and put my arm around her. “Tell me all about it dear,” I said persuasively. Sometimes we all get carried away with our personal problems and forget that others around us also have their challenges and need us. I can’t believe I have been so wrapped up in mine and did not realise that Kaycee needed her friends too. She was always so calm and cheerful.

Is everything ok at home, work and of course Church?” I asked. Tears were coming down in torrents by this time, I was appalled. I didn’t expect this melt down, whatever it is must be really bothering Kaycee. Oh dear, this isn’t good I thought and we were still in a public place. “Mom has been on my case again about getting married.

It is frustrating! Why is it so difficult to get a good man who can love me for me; a man who is God fearing, tall and good looking? I also have preferences you know,” she ended tearfully between hiccups looking adorable. “Hello, I couldn’t help but overhear all you ladies have been talking about; I hope I am not intruding?” We both turned and stared in astonishment. “Dennis!” We exclaimed together in surprise. “When did you get back?” I asked wonderingly. “How long have you been listening to our conversation?” Kaycee asked shyly. “Long enough Princess, nothing to be embarrassed about.

You are way too pretty and smart to be left alone by guys” he said with a smile. “I need to speak with you Tobs, can we talk later at night? Or better still let me take you girls out; it doesn’t look like you had a lot of fun tonight,” Dennis said with a smile. Hey guys I hope you remembered to do your civic duty and vote? May the best man who has the interest of Nigeria at heart win.