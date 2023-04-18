From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some Yoruba youths numbering over 100 yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Akure, the Ondo State capital to demand for the removal of chief Ayo Adebanjo as the acting leader of the pan Yoruba socio cultural organization, Afenifere.

The youths under the aegis of Afenifere Youths moved round the streets of Akure and later converged on the residence of the former leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti where they addressed a crowd of people.

Pa Fasonranti, had in 2021, cited old age as reason for his stepping down as leader of the group he led since 2008 and Adebanjo stepped in as the leader of the organization.

Adebanjo had backed Peter Obi of the Labour Party during the 2023 general election, while Fasoranti endorsed the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Pa Fasonranti, please rescue Afenifere”. “Ayo Adebanjo must go.” “Revoke the mandate you gave to Adebanjo.” “Adebanjo, time to step aside,” amongst others.

Leader of the protesters, Comrade Eric Oluwole, said an ultimatum would soon be issued to Adebanjo to step down.

Besides the stepping down of Pa Adebanjo, Oluwole said Afenifere’s meeting ought to be held in Akure since Pa Fasonranti was still alive, saying that his group wants sanity restored to the body.

According to him: “We want to create this strong awareness to the Yoruba nation that the vote of no confidence on Pa Adebanjo still stand. We cannot allow one leader jeopardize our future.

“We call on Adebanjo to step down. Pa Fasoranti only wrote him a letter to step in as Afenifere Acting Leader . He should step down. We are part of Afenifere.

“We need sanity within Afenifere. He mentioned that Fasoranti cannot talk to him but we believe that we the youths can talk to him. Afenifere is passing through internal crisis. Adebanjo sanctioned two National Officers because they made statements in the newspapers.

“Adebanjo is using political inner mind to cause crisis. He cannot suspend National Officers without reference to Baba.”

Fasonranti who spoke through his Chief Security Officer, Sunday Ogunkalu, assured the protesters that he would look into their demands.

He appealed to them to conduct themselves peacefully.