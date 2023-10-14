• With regionalism, restructuring, most agitations will stop – Gani Adams

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

AN ally of the recently released Yoruba Nation

agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known

as Igboho, Dr Tunde Amusat has insisted that

agitation for self-determination by Igbohi and

his allies would not be truncated just because a

Yoruba man, Bola Tinubu, emerged Nigeria’s

president.

Amusat spoke in an interview with Saturday

Sun on Saturday.

For the past few years, the Yoruba people in

the South West of Nigeria have had to deal with

insecurity and violence perpetuated by different

groups. The insecurity ranged from kidnap-

pings, mainly by suspected Fulani bandits, to

cultism, and theft by Yoruba people themselves,

which created a general sense of unease and in-

stability in Yorubaland for a long time.

The quest for stoppage of incessant kidnap-

pings, killings, destruction of farmlands, and

raping of women by herdsmen gave rise to the

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeye-

mo, fondly called Igboho. It was when the vices

wanted to overcome the people of Igangan in

Ibarapa zone of Oyo State.

Igboho met the calibre of people like Prof

Banji Akintoye of Ilana Omo Oodua World-

wide, and Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona

Kakanfo of Yorubaland, in the struggle for

liberation of Yoruba race. Adams started his

own agitation in the Oodua Peoples Congress

(OPC), following the annulment of June 12,

1993 presidential poll, presumed to have been

won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

However, Igboho’s house was violently at- tacked in Ibadan twice. The second attack led to

the death of some people. He also escaped being

arrested or killed in Nigeria. He was arrested at

the Cotonou International Airport in Benin Re- public on his way to Germany, taken to court,

and was subsequently placed in protective cus- tody in Cotonou.

But he was released by President of Benin

Republic, Patrice Talon, some days ago. Igboho

has since travelled to Germany to be with his

family. But he said he would come back to Ni- geria soon.

However, Saturday Sun spoke with Iba Gani

Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland,

and Dr. Tunde Amusat, one of the leaders of

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, which is the apex

Yoruba self-determination group, on the rel- evance of the struggle, security in Yorubaland,

what Igboho’s freedom mean to the struggle for

self-determination, and lessons for Igboho and

other agitators, as well as the government.

According to Iba Gani Adams, the past few

months have seen a reduction in insecurity,

thanks to a change in power and newly found

political will to punish offenders. He noted that

“the only security threat now is from the Middle

Belt, where bandits are overrunning some of the villages, as well as insecurity in Zamfara.”

He added that Yoruba people themselves

have to work on internal insecurity issues

caused by cultism, kidnapping, and theft. These

issues stem from rivalries between and among

different cult groups, which have been killing

members of rival groups, leading to the murder

of future leaders. Adams stressed the need to fo- cus on solving these issues.

He stated further that despite the reduction in

insecurity, the Yoruba people’s agitation for self-

determination remains as relevant now as it was

before. Adams believed that the struggle cannot

die, and it shouldn’t, insisting on the need for

true federalism or restructuring.

“This restructuring should include more

power being devolved to the federating units

to allow for regional governments like those of

Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s days,” he said.

According to him this form of government

will allow each region to be held accountable for

issues like education and will reduce the burden

on the Federal Government. Adams added that

the release of Sunday Igboho from detention

in Benin Republic is a welcome development,

saying anyone who has fought for freedom at

some point would likely experience captivity,

and that it’s an opportunity to learn and under-

stand oneself and others. However, he doesn’t

believe he’s in a position to speak on what les-

son Igboho took away from the experience.

Under his leadership, he said Yoruba self-

determination struggle has two primary organ-

isations, including the socio-cultural organisa-

tion – Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), and

the freedom fighter group – Yoruba One Voice

(YOV).

Adams noted that the latter group has 98 percent of its members as intellectuals, who are agi-

tating for self-determination or restructuring. He

emphasised that the group advocates diplomacy

and peace and is not violent in its approach.

“The release of Sunday Igboho in Benin Re-

public is a welcome development. When you

are put in captivity, freedom will come one day.

It is a common saying among freedom fight- ers that anyone who has not gone to captivity

among us must probably be an agent of the state.

I was detained for 18 months. It was when I was

in the prison that I got to know those who were

loyal to me and those that were moles. When I

came back from prison, I sacked a number of

them. Even, the remaining ones, they were still

infiltrated.

“So, my prison experience taught me how to

do things in different ways, how to be construc- tive in doing things, how to understand people

more, way of life, and so on. But I cannot say

anything about the lesson for Igboho on the

struggle. He is in the best position to say that.

When you interview him, he will tell you by

himself.

“Then, we have two organisations agitating

for liberation of Yoruba race. The first one is

Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), and the sec-

ond one is Yoruba One Voice (YOV). The OPU

is a socio-cultural organisation, while YOV is a

freedom fighter.

“The YOV has 98 per cent of its membership

as intellectuals, agitating for self-determination

or restructuring. We have been adopting diplo-

macy in our approach. We are not violent. We

are a peaceful organisation.

“It must be placed on record that Yoruba

people are not violent. It is not in their character

to be violent. They are very organised. But they are very wise. If you want to fight for Yoruba,

you have to use your brain, and don’t attempt to

over-shine them. If you do that, you will create

more enemies.”

In the same vein, Dr. Tunde Amusat, one of

the leaders of the Yoruba Self-Determination

Movement, in Ilana Omo Oodua believed that

the struggle for self-determination would con-

tinue even with a Yoruba president in power.

He cited the legality of self-determination and

the recognition of its legitimacy by the United

Nations Charter, and that Nigeria is a signatory

to the charter. He mentioned that while kidnap- ping has been a problem, it’s not a crime unique

to one ethnic group.

He stated: “The Yoruba Self-Determination

Movement under the leadership of Prof Banji

Akintoye gives kudos to President Patrice Talon

of Benin Republic for releasing Igboho uncon- ditionally.”

On the lessons for Igboho and other agita- tors, he said: “I don’t have such for Igboho, but

the establishments, especially the military and

paramilitary. They should learn that you cannot

coerce people asking for self-determination into

silence. You would recall that Sunday Igboho

escaped death by the whiskers. Some people

were killed in his house in Ibadan and his house

was also vandalised.”

Amusat continued: “The struggle for self-

determination for Yoruba race is still very much

alive. It is not dead. I must say that the struggle

will continue, whether a Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa or

Fulani man is the President of Nigeria.

“Then, self-determination is not a crime. It

not illegal. It is legitimate. It is recognised by the

United Nations Charter, in which Nigeria is a

signatory. So, Yoruba struggle for liberation is a

legitimate cause. Therefore, it is good news that

Igboho has been released. He is not a criminal.

He has not committed any crime.

“People must also know that the struggle for

self-determination for Yoruba race is still rel-

evant today. In the past, we did not take up arms

in prosecuting the struggle. We are a peaceful

people and we are going about the struggle

peacefully.

“On insecurity in South West, it has really

abated, though we still have pockets of kidnap-

ping, armed robbery, and so on. But kidnapping

is not a preserve of one ethnic group. So, South

West is relatively peaceful. It is not in our char-

acter to take up arms against the Federal Gov-

ernment.

The Yoruba Self-Determination Movement’s

relevance remains as valid as it did before the

pandemic. The people are advocating a Nigeria

where regions can take charge of their affairs,

deliver important public goods,