By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, has given awards to four best indigent Yoruba students in Nigerian universities saying the gesture was to promote Yoruba language and culture.

The awardess, who are studying Yoruba Language are Kadijat Oladipupo, University of Ibadan, Oyo State; Akisanya Adedoyin, Lagos State University (LASU); Victoria, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye Ogun State and Abidemi Samad, Kwara State University, Ilorin.

The students were presented with cash gift of N200,000 each at the event attended by Yoruba monarchs, among others.

“Anyone who values culture must always promote culture. If you fail to promote culture, no one can promote it for you. I do this to mark my 53rd birthday celebration and also to promote culture across universities in the South West of Nigeria and beyond,” Adams said.

Zaaki of Arigidi Kingdom, Akoko, Ondo State, Dr. Isa Olaonipekun, described Adams as a kind and generous man and lauded him for constantly promoting the cult of his people.

“He promotes Yoruba culture in Europe. For instance, when you get to Brazil and Sweden, you will find them teaching Yoruba Language. It was Aare who made it possible. It will be nice if other Nigerians can emulate him because he isn’t after luxury, he is after growing humanity and culture,” the monarch said.