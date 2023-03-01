Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect Sen. Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the polls.

In a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Buni described Tinubu and Kashim as the best team for Nigeria at this material time.

“The people of Nigeria have spoken with great hope for a better Nigeria through the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency.

“Tinubu is a true Nigerian who in his private and public life accomodates Nigerians from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds.

“His experience in transforming Lagos state would no doubt be used for the transformation of a larger Nigeria” Buni said.

Thereafter, the governor called on Nigerians including other candidates who contested along with him to support the President-elect to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

Governor Buni prayed God to guide the incoming Asiwaju/Kashim administration for a more united, prosperous and a better Nigeria