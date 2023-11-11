A civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, has raised the alarm over the discovery of election results from a polling unit in Kogi State already being circulated even before the conclusion of voting.

The results were said to have emanated from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo area of the state.

Yiaga Africa revealed this via its handle, @YIAGA on X Saturday morning, calling on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the results.

“Dear @inecnigeria we received report of pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting. Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process,” the post read.

In the alleged results, a copy of which was attached to the post, the APC polled 200 votes; AA scored 1; while ADC, PDP and SDP got 2 votes each.

INEC, which was tagged in the post, had yet to respond to the issue as of the time of filing this report.

At about 9.45am, the organisation posted another pre-recorded result sheet from PU 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of the state.

“Another case of pre-filled results sheet in PU 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi state,” it wrote.

According to the results, APC got 530 votes; while AA and SDP polled 1 each.