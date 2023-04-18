Insists on INEC, police prosecuting REC, election hoodlums

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An election observer, Yiaga Africa, has urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately resume collation and declaration of the official results of the Adamawa state supplementary governorship election.

Yiaga Africa, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Watching the Vote Working Group, and Executive Director, Hussain Abdu and Samson Itodo, respectively, frowned at the conduct of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, describing his action as inimical to democracy.

The election observer also urged INEC to conclude the process based on results announced at the polling units and uploaded on the IReV portal last weekend.

It also demanded for the prosecution of the REC and the hoodlums that were culprits to serve deterrent to others with similar traits of illegality, urging the Nigeria Police Force and INEC to ensure that electoral justice is dispensed without delay.

In its recommendations, the election observer body outlined the following for INEC for the commission, noting that:

“INEC should urgently conclude the collation process and declare the official results based on results announced at the polling units and uploaded on the IReV portal.

“The President and the Nigerian Senate should initiate removal proceedings against the Adamawa REC in defense of the Constitution, the independence of INEC, and the overall integrity of the electoral process.

“Urged the police and INEC to swiftly prosecute the Adamawa REC for gross misconduct, insubordination, and fraud. In addition, the attacks on two of the National Commissioners deployed to oversee the supplementary elections in Adamawa should be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice,” the electoral observer noted.

Yiaga Africa equally condemned the illegal declaration of the All Progressive Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Aisha Binani as governor-elect mid-way into the exercise.

“On Sunday, April 16, 2023, the process was blighted with an illegality by the REC for Adamawa. Yiaga Africa unequivocally condemns his irresponsible conduct, who, in utter disregard for the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), S64 & 65 Electoral Act 2022 and Part 3 of the INEC Guidelines, made an illegal declaration when only the results of 10 out of 21 LGAs had been collated.

“Apart from this, the REC lacks the power to make a declaration as this is an exclusive power of the Returning Officer appointed by INEC. The fact that the REC committed this dastardly act in company of security operatives is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“Consequently, the conduct of the REC, which is criminal and unbecoming of an electoral officer, is inimical to democratic norms and ethos. His action portends danger for democracy in Nigeria as it signals that the Constitution and other laws can be subverted, thereby opening a floodgate of lawlessness and anarchy in the face of such crass disregard for the rule of law.

“This gross misconduct is an ominous sign of democratic backsliding and INEC capture, which was highlighted Election Manipulation Risk Index (EMRI) published before the 2023 general elections.

“Yiaga Africa commends INEC’s swift response to nullify the illegal declaration and immediate suspension of the REC from performing INEC duties in line with Paragraph 15(H) 3rd schedule, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered). The appropriate sanction for this gross misconduct is removal from office in line Section 157 of the Constitution.

“Yiaga Africa therefore, demands immediate removal of the REC as well as prompt prosecution for this reckless electoral offence, which is of a nature that can bring democracy to its knees. It is necessary for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian Senate to act swiftly by removing the REC whose conduct threatens the democracy and constitutional order that the nation has nurtured over the past two decades.

“His prosecution will have a deterrent effect on others who have similar traits of illegality. This is a task for the Nigeria Police Force and the INEC to ensure electoral justice is dispensed without delay.”

Yiaga Africa equally demanded that action be taken against hoodlums that attacked INEC officials in the State, stressing: “Yiaga Africa strongly condemns the attacks on INEC National Commissioners performing oversight responsibilities in the supplementary elections. These senseless attacks assault the independence of INEC and should not go unaddressed.”