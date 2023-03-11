by Rapheal

By Rita Okoye

Talented singer, songwriter, model and entrepreneur, Annjay Chioma worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In this interview, the Ebonyi State-born artiste opened up on her love life, what turns her off and how far she has gone in establishing her brand. Here are excerpts:

Who is Annjay, the personality behind the artiste?

My name is Angela Chioma John, popularly known as Annjay. I’m from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. I am a journalist turned-singer, songwriter, model and serial entrepreneur. I am a shy person; I’m easy-going and very blunt.

What was growing up like?

It was cool. I was a tomboy while growing up. I used to wear some crazy stuff. I remember that sometimes I would lace my boot to go and play football or jog. Sometimes, I would pack my brothers’ neck chains, put them on and stand in front of the mirror, looking at myself. It was fun growing up in the midst of boys.

What inspired you to go into fashion and beauty business?

I went into the business because I like it and it’s part of my profession as a singer and model. I started doing business before I went into journalism, but not as big as it is now. I have been a businesswoman for quite some time. The truth is that journalism prepared me for everything I’m doing today. So, at a point, when I could no longer combine both, I stopped working as a journalist and ventured into full time business, alongside my music career.

What have been your major achievements in business?

My achievements can’t be measured. Making people fulfilled is my priority.

What were the early challenges encountered and how did you overcome them?

I must confess it has not been easy doing business in Nigeria. Aside the heavy taxation and high import duties, poor power supply is another major issue. And then lack of security. The market is also very competitive but healthy, though.

How have you been managing music and business?

The truth of the matter is that singing is a different career and so is entrepreneurship. I’m managing two careers and one is getting more attention than one. If you are an artiste and your only source of income is singing or modeling, then you are still sleeping. I’m very active in both careers.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the entertainment sector?

It is so sad that majority of our love songs are lewd, but with good beats. People don’t care what the musician is singing as long as it’s danceable beat. If you’re doing good songs, Nigerians wouldn’t look your way, unless you join the trend to sing unpleasant and moral deficient lyrics. However, we need more evergreen songs like that of Tuface Idibia, Sound Sultan and Onyeka Onwenu.

What are your turn on and turn off in relationship?

I hate dishonest men who like to impress and deceive some lonely women. They lure them to bed with fake marriage promises. If you don’t love her or ready to make her your wife, let her go please. Stop lying to have a woman grace your bed. Relationship is not a do or die. I work like a man; I don’t have time to nurse heartbreaks. In fact, my heart is strong like stone now. All I think of now is my family, business and future.

What attracts you to a man at first sight?

The way he behaves to other people tells the kind of person he is. I’m not the type who flaunts marriage or relationship on social media. Today, we have many judges online who are ready to judge the day you came to this world. I’m not scared to be talked about or judged but don’t bring innocent people around me into it.

Are you fulfilled?

Yes, I am fulfilled by the grace of God. I’m not where I used to be, and I’m not where I want to be. But I keep moving like a train.

What’s the most unpleasant thing you have read or heard about yourself?

I read on social media sometime ago that Annjay did cosmetic surgery on her boobs. It was so funny because I have never thought of such. I am not against those that did or plan to, but surgery is no go area for me.

You are such a beautiful diva, are you romantic too?

Yes, I am romantic. With my full chest, I can say I am a very romantic lady.

What do you do specially to maintain your sexy look?

As a model, I do everything possible to stay in shape. I eat right, more of vegetables; drink lots of water and mind my business.

Where do you see your career in the nearest future?

I see myself touching more lives positively.