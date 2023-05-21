By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Film House Cinemas at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos has successfully held an exclusive screening of the animated musical, “Gammy and the Living Things”.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

“Gammy and the Living Things” is a family-friendly animation musical that showcases the potential of Africa. The movie combines Nigerian storytelling, music, and art with a Pan-African cast and a global perspective. It features a 13-track album with a hybrid of song remakes by popular Nigerian music superstars from the 80s and 90s, as well as unforgettable original tracks.

The film, which aims to change the narrative of African animation, assembled a cast of over 40 animated characters voiced by some of the best performers in Nigeria and Africa. The talented cast includes Jude “MI” Abaga, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Segun Arinze, Pete Edochie, John Dumelo (Ghana), Ruby Gyang, Bovi, late Sadiq Daba, and Avril (Kenya) amongst others, while the music album for the movie titled “Rites of Passage” features an impressive selection of music talents, including TuFace, MI Abaga, Made Kuti, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Ric Hassani, Praiz, Johnny Drille, and Goya Menor.

During the event, Professor Osinbajo reiterated the potential opportunities in the creative sector with a special focus on the animation industry. He highlighted that the animation industry has a huge potential for exportable content, leading to job creation for thousands of young Nigerians.

The event was graced by the presence of the cast of the movie and top music artists who performed on the album, as well as giants of the media and entertainment sector. Notable guests in attendance included Mr Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Segun Awolowo, the immediate past Chief Executive of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and current Secretary of the National Action Committee on AFCFTA, Mr Tayo Amusan, Chairman of the Persianas Group, Mr Alfred Okoigun, GMD/CEO of Arco Group Plc, Mr Humphrey Oriakhi, CEO of PAC Capital Ltd, Mr Dapo Akinsoun SAN, Senior Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, and Mr Alwan Hassan, among others.