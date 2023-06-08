By Kenneth Chiedozie

Northern leader, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has said the alliance of former Zamfara and Abia governors, Orji Uzor Kalu and Abdulaziz Yari, has made it easier for them to win the Senate leadership election.

He described the Yari/Kalu joint ticket as more formidable to win the contest than any other ticket, saying the two lawmakers compliment and would help President Bola Tinubu to succeed in office.

Lamido stated this in a chat with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, urging Tinubu and senators-elect to support the Yari/Kalu ticket as the best for the Senate.

He said the Senate Democratic Caucus (SDC), a group of senators opposed to the imposition of candidates in the leadership of the legislative arm of government, had adopted Yari and Kalu as preferred leaders and that the group had the numbers to deliver.

He appealed to Nigerians, especially leaders and members of the APC to support the Yari/ Kalu ticket, describing the two lawmakers as calm and intelligent men with the acceptability, national appeal and legislative experience for the positions.

He said from their track records, the two former governors were leaders who have always taken their jobs seriously over the years. He said Yari and Kalu have what it takes to help President Tinubu stabilise the nation, strengthen the APC and unite Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnicity or religion.

Lamido appealed to other aspirants to withdraw from the race and support Yari and Kalu.

He said: “As a prominent northern leader, I decided to join the Senate Democratic Project because I believe it is the best for the Senate. Yari, Kalu ticket would be innovative and refreshing. Under their leadership Tinubu would have a vibrant, loyal and trusted senate. The senate would be strong, bold and reliable; the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.”

I strongly believe that their emergence would compliment Tinubu, make the APC and Nigerians proud. I wish them well in this race and they have not only my support, but that of millions of other party leaders and supporters.