From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The lawmaker representing Katsina Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Abdul’aziz Musa Yar’Adua, says Nigerians should President Ahmed Bola Tinubu more time to deliver on his promises.

“The expectations are now high and I believe Nigerians should be patient with the President and we should stop counting whether he has spent 30 or 40 days in office,” Yar’Adua told reporters in Katsina on Monday in an interview.

According to the Senator who is a younger brother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, “what’s important is that he has four years to deliver good governance in Nigeria.

“Nigerians must be patient with the President if they want to see him succeed in the governance of the country.

“And, we should know that governance is not something you do in a blink of an eye.

“It takes time to plan if you want to do things right and that is what Tinubu is doing.

“You see the President has already set up an ad-hoc committee on tax reform, this should tell you that he is serious.

“He wants to make sure that things work in this country and he wants to make sure that we stop borrowing and we have a tax reform that will be very friendly to Nigerians.

“So, he has started on a very good footing and I believe that we as members of the National Assembly will give him all the support that he needs to succeed.

“That is why we are there, we represent Nigerians.”

He also hailed the President for stopping dual foreign exchange and fuel subsidy regimes and working hard on palliatives to cushion the hardship of Nigerians.

“So, he has started on the right footing, what is important is to deal with those challenges that the country is currently facing, especially that of insecurity.

Yar’Adua who retired as a Colonel from the Nigerian Army urged the nation’s Service Chiefs to stay focused and do what it takes to make Nigeria safer, even as he vouched for their competence to carry out their assigned duties.

“I know that all the Service Chiefs are good, I interacted with them in several fora when I was in the military,” he said.