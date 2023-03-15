•Call for immediate resignation

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Peter Obi Mandate Group (POMAG) has called for immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged irregularities that characterised the presidential election.

The group said Yakubu does not have the credibility to conduct further elections and only his resignation would restore the dignity of INEC to conduct the governorship and state Assembly elections.

National Coordinator of the group, Rev. Innocent Peace-Udochukwu, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, described the result of the presidential election as a coup against Nigerians.

“We call for the immediate resignation and prosecution of INEC chairman and all those involved in the criminal conduct of the 2023 presidential elections. We declare that the chairman of INEC. Prof Mahmood Yakubu lacks credibility to conduct further elections having colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to subvert the will of Nigerians judging by the condemnations that trailed the results by the international community, which includes, but not limited to the world renowned Chatam House, US Ambassador to Nigeria, EU observers and a retinue of global media outlets.”

Peace-Udochukwu further appealed to LP members across the country to come out in their numbers,like they did in the presidential elections, and vote for candidates of the party. He assured that the stolen mandate of the party would be restored.

LP FCT chairman, Peter Chukwuemeka, on his part described the presidential election as a rape of democracy. He said Nigerians would n’ot be tired of fighting for a new Nigeria.

“We can only celebrate when the right thing is done and then we will have a new Nigeria,” he said.