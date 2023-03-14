…Calls for chairman’s immediate resignation

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Ahead of the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections, the Peter Obi Mandate Group (POMAG) has called for the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, over the irregularities that characterised the just the presidential election of February 25.

The group said that the embattled chairman’s resignation would restore the dignity of the election body, saying Yakubu does not have the credibility to conduct further elections.

POMAG National Coordinator Rev Innocent Peace-Udochukwu stated this at a world press held in Abuja yesterday.

He described the result of the presidential election as a coup against Nigerians.

“We call for the immediate resignation and prosecution of the chairman of INEC and all those involved in the criminal conduct of the 2023 presidential elections. We declare that the chairman of INEC. Prof Mahmood Yakubu lacks credibility to conduct further elections having colluded with the ruling party the All Progressives Congress (APC), to subvert the will of Nigerians judging by the condemnations that trailed the said by the international community, which include but are not to limited to the world-renowned CHATHAM HOUSE US Ambassador to Nigeria, EU Observers and a retinue of global media outlets.

“We also make bold to say that what INEC and APC did by the singular act is tantamount to a coup against the Nigerian people.”

Rev Peace-Udochukwu further appealed with labour Party members across the country to come out in their numbers, as they did in the presidential elections and vote for their party candidates, assuring them that their stolen mandate would be recovered in court.

Labour Party FCT Chairman Peter Chukwuemeka on his part described the presidential election as a rape of democracy.

He added that Nigerians won’t be tired of fighting for a new Nigeria, “we can only celebrate when the right thing is done and then we will have a new Nigeria.’