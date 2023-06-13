From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilesha/Gwanra State Constituency, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has emerged as the Speaker of the House.

38-year-old Danladi, the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, emerged unopposed during the inauguration of the House on Tuesday, June 13.

He was nominated by Zakari Danbaba from Kaiama State Constituency and seconded by Arinola Lawal from Ilorin East State Constituency.

Ojo Oyebode Olayiwola from Oke-Ogun State Constituency (Oyun Local Government) also emerged as Deputy Speaker.

Ojo Oyebode Olayiwola was nominated by Rasaq Owolabi from Oke-Ode State Constituency.