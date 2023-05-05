From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Men of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 32 young people suspected to be fraudsters popularly known as “yahoo yahoo”.

The suspects were arrested after series of surveillance on their alleged criminal activities .

A source from EFCC office who didn’t want to be named told our correspondent that the fraudsters were said to have relocated from other states to Otukpo, Gboko and Makurdi to practice their trade.

The source said a Toyota Camry car, 23 iPhones, 11 Android phones, six laptops computers, one ATM card, one flash drive, wrist watch and some incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.