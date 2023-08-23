From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ (internet fraudster) named Victor Ifakachukwu, has reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in his Benin City apartment.

The incident was said to have happened at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

Ifakachukwu and his late girlfriend were said to have already locked themselves inside the house when the violence broke out.

It was learnt that the terrible incident was reported to the police by his landlord, one Mr. Emmanuel Momoh about 4 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Police operatives who visited the scene of the incident after the report, said two blood-stained knives, one laptop, two iPhones and one Nokia phone were recovered from the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said a full-scale investigation had begun.

He added that the suspect has been arrested and hospitalized due to severe injuries he sustained during the Incident between him and his deceased girlfriend.

He said the suspect, Victor Ifakachukwu is being closely monitored at an undisclosed hospital, hoping to account for his crime whenever he regains consciousness.

He added that detectives would unravel what transpired between the two lovebirds.

Meanwhile, some security personnel who joined in the evacuation of the girl’s corpse said no part was missing from the deceased.

“When we arrived the house, Omo, blood was flowing like water, I believe they started stabbing themselves when quarrel erupted between them.

“I suspect something went wrong and the girl fought back with her last power.

“When the boy regains consciousness, he will tell us how many of them were in the house and what actually happened,” they noted.

“We decided to withhold the use of very graphic pictures of the deceased girl and scene of alleged murder.”

Meanwhile, as at when filing this report, the deceased was yet to be identified.