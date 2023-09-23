From Amaechi Ogbonna and Chinelo Obogo, Abuja

The Federal Government has been called upon to immediately commence the implementation of true fiscal federalism to support sub nationals to raise their internally generated revenues to finance development projects in states.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who made this demand at the annual seminar for journalists, noted that if the government accepted fiscal federalism, most of Nigeria’s problems would be solved.

He emphasised that if fiscal federalism is practised, it would change the narrative of depending on oil revenue to govern the nation’s

The governor noted that If the government just accepts the principle of fiscal federalism, the states should control what they have and pay certain percentages to the centre, which would strengthen political stability in the country.

While responding to a general assessment of his administration by journalists, he also revealed that his administration has been able through tax return of mineral resources to increase the state revenue from N250 million monthly to N1.5 billion

The Kogi Governor urged other state governors to look towards their mineral resources to complement federal allocations in order to boost their internal generated revenue if well harnessed.

Speaking on the forthcoming election, Bello said that he doesn’t have any blood relationship with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State. He said, “I have no blood relationship with Ododo. He might come from the same place where I came from. I will boldly say that since I came into government there has been nothing like ethnic sentiment.

Unfortunately for 19 years ethnic sentiment has kept us where we were but the narrative changed the moment I came on board. Today we raise people from different backgrounds irrespective of senatorial zones, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“Ododo won his election overwhelmingly during the primary election. He is a very compassionate person . He endeared himself to the Kogi people.

He is the popular candidate. How can the popular candidate instigate insecurity in an election where is most positioned to win?”

Speaking further, he said, “Election of November 11 will be free, fair, peaceful and credible. It will be the most peaceful election. I have supervised many electrons. It will be the most peaceful. We will continue to learn in terms of performance.

“The police and other security agencies will do well. In the history of election in Nigeria, Kogi election will be most peaceful.”