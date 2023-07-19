From Abel Leonard, Lafia

On World Population Day 2023, the Beacon Youth Initiative (BYI) in collaboration with Education as a Vaccine (EVA) joined forces to address pressing global challenges, with a particular focus on gender equality and climate justice.

Recall that the theme for this year’s event, “Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality: Uplifting the Voice of Women and Girls to Unlock a World’s Infinite Possibilities,” highlighted the critical importance of empowering women and girls to create a more just and sustainable society.

The press conference held in Nasarawa State on Wednesday saw the Chairperson of Advocacy for Women with Disabilities, Mrs. Asaba Avesson, emphasize that a growing global population puts increased pressure on natural resources and exacerbates the impact of climate change. Adding that Nasarawa State has already witnessed the devastating effects of climate crises, including flooding, rain spells, and pest infestations, leading to loss of lives and properties.

She said Women, especially young girls and with disabilities, are often the most vulnerable to these environmental hazards. “The consequences of climate change disrupt their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.” Furthermore, “they face an increased risk of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), child marriage, and unplanned pregnancies.”

To address these challenges, she said the African Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) consortium, alongside BYI and EVA, advocated for the Investment in Disaster Preparedness Initiatives noting that Mitigation strategies should be developed to combat expected flooding in the state, with a particular focus on protecting vulnerable groups.

“Inclusion and Participation, Women, youth, and other vulnerable groups should actively participate in climate change initiatives and decision-making processes. The government should seek their inputs when designing programs to ensure equitable representation.”

“Gender Balance and Inclusion, ensure a gender balance and inclusion in decision-making bodies such as the Nasarawa State Ministry of Environment, Nasarawa State Waste and Sanitation Authority (NASWANSA), The Niger River Basin Development Authority (NEWMAP), and the National Environmental Standards & Regulations Enforcement Agency.”

“Support Local Community-Driven Adaptations: Recognize and support local community-driven climate change coping solutions. The government should fund initiatives that teach communities resilience and adaptation against the impact of climate change.”

In a remark, the chief Executive of Beacon Youth Initiative, Mr. Envoh Emmanuel Okolo siad the essence of the event is to prioritizing the needs of women and girls during the climate crisis, the organizations aim to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

“The event emphasized that gender equality is not only a moral imperative but also crucial for social progress, economic development, and sustainable growth.”

“Beacon Youth Initiative (BYI) is a leading NGO on public/community health and rural development in Nasarawa State, working to strengthen climate justice among vulnerable groups.”

While Education as a Vaccine (EVA) he said is a non-profit organization founded in 2000 to improve the health and development of children, adolescents, and young people, with a vision for Nigeria where all young people reach their full potential.

Participants at the press conference expressed satisfaction with the initiative but also raised concerns about the neglect of climate change issues affecting women and girls in the state.