The ‘world’s most popular sperm donor’ who has fathered 18 children is offering to come to the UK to impregnate British women – for the cost of a flight!

Kyle Gordy, 27, who currently has 18 children, said: “If anyone in the UK wants my services I am happy to travel. I’d go anywhere to help women out, apart from North Korea or any war zone.”

Kyle decided to donate his sperm after a string of failed relationships convinced him that he was not the relationship type but he still had “that primal urge” to procreate.

So he set up a Facebook page offering his services in 2014, and his first attempt resulted in a healthy pregnancy and demand for his sperm has increased ever since.

Kyle said: “I’m a very, very popular guy. 100 people hit me up every month. I’m in high demand. I can’t help everyone but I usually donate to between two and five people every month.

Sperm donation gives me an outlet, I have no pressure to find a girlfriend but I still get to have children. For me, sperm donation is a substitute for having a girlfriend.”

Speaking about his clients Kyle said that he has sex with 25 per cent of them – the oldest being 42 and youngest was just 18.

He said: “One woman in her 50s has asked me to impregnate her daughter, who is 29, so that she can adopt the child. Then the following year, her daughter wants to get pregnant with me again so she can keep the baby herself. I’m flying out to impregnate her naturally next month.

“I asked her mum if she would be there too but said she wouldn’t be.”

Kyle promises good looking, super intelligent babies saying: “I come from a good family. My dad’s a lawyer, my mum’s a programmer and my granddad was a professor at UCLA and a personal friend and colleague of Albert Einstein. So the babies are getting all those law and engineering genes too.”

But his popularity is not without drama with some mums he’s impregnated getting angry when friends, family and colleagues also enlist his services.

“I get lots of repeat business. I’m probably the most popular donor in the world but some women don’t understand when they go into this that I will have other kids and I may donate to their friends.”

Kyle remembers the first time he donated.

“In February, 2014, I met a couple who wanted a kid and I told them I thought I could help them do that.

“We spoke for 30 minutes and met the following week. The couple got pregnant and that kid is now 4-years-old.

“I had a second kid with the same couple who is 14-months-old now.”

Kyle said that the majority of his donors take a sample of his sperm and impregnate themselves with a syringe, but about 25% chose to have sex with him instead.

Kyle said that he has learned a lot about fertility through the years, and he has condensed this anecdotal experience and personal research into his websiteBePregnantNow.com.

He does not charge for his services but the donor recipient pays for his travel costs and sexual health tests if they require more than the two a year he arranges himself.

He has donated sperm in L.A., San Francisco, Colorado and Texas in recent months and said that he would love to make an extended trip to Britain soon.

In Britain, women keen to avoid NHS waiting lists and the hefty private costs of tests, sperm selection and insemination, are increasingly opting for DIY pregnancies, like those offered by Kyle.

Some women are turning to Facebook groups where men, who may have no sexual health or genetic screening, offer their sperm for free, a route to pregnancy that could be dangerous for the women and potential offspring, some experts warn.

Kyle insists that his service is better than going through a sperm bank. He said that concerns around accidental incest are practically non-existent among his offspring because he has a Facebook group where the families can share photos and stay in touch.

“Most women get pregnant the first time with me but I’m not a miracle worker. One women who has serious health issues has been trying with me on and off for three years and it hasn’t worked yet.

“A sperm bank could use the same guy 1,000 times and it’s hard to track the donor, so the risk of incest is much higher with that.

“My contact information is readily available and all the children will be able to easily find each other through me.

“In 20 years time, I can have a big Father’s Day party with them all,” he said.

And the sperm donor said that his Jewish heritage gives him an advantage over competitors, granting his offspring access to a free holiday through the organisation Birthright Israel, which pays for young people of Jewish heritage to visit the Mediterranean country.

“I don’t discriminate on age,” he said, “but I do check that the family is in stable employment and can support a child.

“I think every guy has a primal urge to pro-create. Knowing I have children is a satisfaction.

“I think my looks, my education and the area I’m in make me a popular sperm donor. I live in Los Angeles, which has an international reputation as a city of influence, and it has a lot of lesbian couples who want to start a family but need sperm to do that.”

He said that his family has largely supported his sperm donor status but his mum is not entirely convinced and frequently tells him that they’re not really his children because he did not raise them.

“Overall, they’ve been fine about it though. My brother makes a lot of money and I make a lot of children,” he said.