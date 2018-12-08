Kathryn Hopkins

The world’s most expensive home has been put up for sale in the south of France with a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) price tag.

Villa Les Cèdres, which was built around 1830 and was once home to Belgium’s King Leopold II, is located in the exclusive town of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, near Nice.

According to the Daily Mail, the current owner of the 10-bedroom property, which has an Olympic-size swimming pool, is Suzanne Marnier-Lapostolle, a member of the Grand Marnier family, who is looking for something smaller. The house has been in the family, famous for cognacs and liqueurs, since the 1920s.