From lghomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Professor of Wildlife Management, University of Benin, Gideon Emelue, yesterday, called for a synergy with relevant agencies like Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WISON), Nigerian Association of Zoos and Parks (NAZAP), National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and others, to conserve wildlife in the country.

He made the call while delivering his keynote address at the 10th World Wildlife Day Celebration and 50th Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES) anniversary held at Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Benin.

Speaking on the theme “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”, he said CITES is an international agreement signed by 184 parties in 1973 to ensure that international trade in wild animals and plants do not threaten their survival in the wild.

Emelue said wildlife conservation ensures that the present generation’s utilization of wildlife resources do not jeopardize sustainable availability for the future generations to utilize the natural world and its wildlife species.

While listing the benefits of wildlife conservation to man as promotion of pollination and continuity of native plant species, promotion of tourism attraction, enhancement of food security, preservation of heritage and culture, Emelue said illegal wildlife trade, climate change, illegal hunting and de-reservation of forests have been a setback facing the conservation of wildlife in the country.

He maintained that for the problems besetting wildlife in the country to be solved, all stakeholders should be carried along to manage and conserve wildlife species just as he called for harmony of all laws and regulations among partnering institutions.

Speaking also, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Arts and Tourism, Iryn Omorogiuwa, thanked the host, Andy Ehanire, for conserving wildlife at the Ogba Zoo.

She said some persons have made countless efforts to encroach on the land where the zoo is situated but he (Ehanire) ensured that he stood firm to protect the lands and the wildlife therein.

Omorogiuwa said the state government will do all in its power to see that Ogba Zoo regains its pride of place in the country.

Earlier, the organizer of the event, Andy Ehanire, said all hands must be on the deck to conserve our wildlife adding that if urgent steps are not taken, most of our wildlife may go into extinction.