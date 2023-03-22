From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As the world marks World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24, global non-profit organisation AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has called on the Nigerian government to increase funding for TB programmes to combat the disease across the country.

Dr Echey Ijezie, the Country Programme Director for AHF Nigeria, emphasised the urgent need for attention to the TB crisis in Nigeria, which is among the 10 countries listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) accounting for 64% of the global gap in TB case finding.

Ijezie also stressed the importance of increasing funding for TB programmes, raising awareness about TB, addressing the stigma associated with TB, and ensuring that patients receive treatment.

AHF is holding “Yes! We Can End TB” events globally on World TB Day to raise awareness and encourage world leaders to do their part in ending this preventable and treatable disease.

While TB claimed 1.6 million lives in 2021, with over 95% of the deaths occurring in lower-income countries, it remains woefully neglected and underfunded in many countries.

The World Health Organisation estimates that finances were less than 40% of what was needed to prevent and treat TB in 2022. AHF is urging heads of state to urgently focus their efforts on TB prevention and to attend the United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB in September to show their commitment to ending tuberculosis in their countries.

As a preventable and treatable disease, TB can be eradicated with increased funding, awareness, and support. AHF is making TB a top priority, screening for TB in clinics, and prioritising preventing and treating HIV/TB co-infection, which is the number one cause of death for people living with HIV.

The organisation is also hosting a “Reviving TB Advocacy Worldwide” panel discussion with public health experts to discuss how to combat TB.