Sheds light on hidden struggles of suicide

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), in collaboration with the Africa Project Against Suicide (APAS), hosted a thought-provoking symposium on the critical issue of suicide prevention.

The event, titled “Suicide: Its Sequelae and Prevention,” brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including security outfits, DASH staff, and students from the School of Midwifery in Lafia on Wednesday.

The symposium, attended by DASH’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, and his top management team, served as a platform to shed light on the alarming increase in suicide cases and underscored the significance of proactive prevention measures in contemporary society.

Dr. Ikrama, while addressing the gathering, expressed his appreciation for the expert presenter and highlighted the urgency of suicide prevention efforts. He noted the rising incidence of suicide and emphasized the hospital’s commitment to addressing this pressing issue.

In the wake of this symposium, it is hoped that communities will become more vigilant, compassionate, and proactive in addressing the complex challenges of suicide prevention, marking a significant step toward a society where every life is valued and protected. CMD said

Dr. Paul Agbo, a distinguished consultant psychiatrist, played a pivotal role in the symposium by providing valuable insights into the reality of suicide.

He underscored that suicide is a genuine concern, citing various risk factors, including poverty, divorce, unemployment, and mental illness, among others.

Dr. Agbo passionately stressed the importance of raising awareness within society about the preventability of suicide and the role that individuals can play in preventing it.

Daily Sun reports that the symposium served as a platform for participants to engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and foster a deeper understanding of the multifaceted challenges surrounding suicide prevention. It also highlighted the critical role that collaboration and awareness-raising play in tackling this public health issue.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from DASH, APAS, and all stakeholders present to work collectively to create a safer environment for individuals facing the risk of suicide. As the world grapples with the growing issue of suicide, events like these underscore the importance of a united effort to save lives and promote mental health awareness.