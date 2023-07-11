From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the World commemorates this year’s World Population Day (WPD), top officials in the employment of the Kaduna State Government said on Tuesday that the Government is investing heavily in education, health and other areas to solve many gender-related problems in the State.

The theme for this year is “Unleashing the power of gender equality to spur national development”.

Speaking during a media engagement organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at Planning and Budget Commission, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Jummai Bako remarked that with education, the World can address all the challenges facing women quickly added that the state Government was working in that direction.

Director-General, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), Abubakar Hassan noted that the immediate past administration introduced gender policies to protect the rights of women in the state, hoping to be sustained by the new administration.

The DG was optimistic that the theme of this year’s WPD commemoration would be used to highlight the need to advance gender equality to help realise the dreams of all people of Kaduna State.

Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Aishatu Abubakar Sadiq described women’s health and empowerment as a “premium concern of the State government” as evident in the number of women in the State Executive Council.

She said the commitment to gender balance has also been demonstrated by the State Government’s investment in maternal and child health care programmes in all the health facilities in the state – health care under one roof.

Earlier, Sexual, and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Analyst, UNFPA Dr. Baba Modu Mari said his organisation is working to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.