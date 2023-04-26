By Doris Obinna

As the global community observes the World Malaria Day (WMD), the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN) has called for collective efforts from governments, communities and individuals to eliminate the disease.

Commemorating the WMD, executive secretary, AMMEWN, Dr. Charity Binka, in a statement, said, though malaria is preventable and treatable, it is still a disease of global health concern, accounting for the death of thousands of people, particularly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to her, the theme for the 2023 Malaria Day, “Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, innovate and implement,” is a reminder that the fight against malaria is far from over.

“AMMREN, which was registered in 2006, is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) made up of a network of African journalists and scientists working together towards the control and elimination of malaria.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that there were about 619,000 malaria deaths globally in 2021 with as many as 247 million malaria cases. The sub-Saharan Africa alone accounted for 95 per cent of all malaria cases and 96 per cent of all deaths. Children under five years accounted for about 80 per cent of malaria deaths in Africa.

“There are currently enough malaria interventions to eliminate the disease. They include; the use of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs), Indoor Residual Spraying, Larvae Source Management and the Malaria Vaccine. With the availability of such interventions, there is no reason why malaria should continue to be a major public health challenge in many parts of the world, needlessly claiming lives, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. “The theme for the WMD is another reminder that the need to invest more in malaria prevention and treatment is essential to control the spread of the disease and to reduce its impact on individuals, families, and communities.

“This includes funding for the development and deployment of new tools such as vaccines, insecticide treated bed nets, and anti-malarial drugs, as well as strengthening health systems and improving access to quality healthcare for those who are affected by malaria.”

While charging stakeholders on actionable steps, said: “Governments must increase funding for malaria prevention and treatment programmes. Malaria endemic countries must strengthen health systems to improve access to quality healthcare services for all, including those in remote areas.

“Also, governments should collaborate with international organisations and private sector partners to innovate new tools and strategies to combat malaria.

“Communities also have a critical role to play to kick out malaria. Community members should participate in malaria prevention and treatment programmes in their communities, such as sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, and taking tests before taking anti-malarial drugs.

“They must collaborate with local health authorities to help identify and report cases of malaria. Members of various communities should work with local leaders to promote community-based interventions, such as environmental management to reduce mosquito-breeding sites.”