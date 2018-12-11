Princess Kelechi Romeo Oghene is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, GMYT Foundation, an empowerment platform for underprivileged women to learn various aspects of fashion illustration, design, and manufacture through scholarships to her GMYT Fashion Academy.

A fashion businesswoman and top model, Oghene who has won more than 15 awards, in this interview explains why she set up the foundation, among other issues.

What informed your taking up fashion design as a career, and for establishing a foundation for women empowerment?

Fashion designing has always been my point of admiration as far as my goal in life is concerned. I am interested in helping women to find themselves and their purpose in life. So I decided to use fashion to train them to start up their businesses and become empowered. I’ve trained over 300 women so far.

GMYT Foundation not only desires to train and equip women with skills in fashion design but also seeks to provide business knowledge for its benefactors to enable them start and grow sustainable businesses and in turn serve as vehicles for empowerment and employment. Besides the scholarships, a subsidiary of the foundation; Learn to Earn Initiative, promises in-house employment opportunities to students who go through the training programme on the auspices of the foundation. While they undergo the training, students will have the opportunity to be on internship at the academy, get paid, and are likely to be retained as illustrators, designers, instructors or production.

As a couture person, what is your assessment of fashion trends in Nigeria?

Well, we are almost there but trust me; “almost there” isn’t there yet.

There’s a lot to be done. However, I’m glad that our prints, styles and designs can now compete with the international designers out there. So that’s a huge achievement. Again, there’s still a lot to be done, especially in the areas of skills acquisition as unemployment solution in Nigeria.

Hence, change, especially positive change begins from you and me. So, we all can contribute to creating solutions for youths, all and sundry to thrive and be empowered. And aside an academy, GMYT Foundation admits people, especially women, trains them on scholarship and put them in line for business. So this is one way I contribute to empowerment.

What mentorship programmes do you have in place for graduates of GMYT Academy?