Albert Ohams, award winning cartoon editor of The Sun newspapers has been admitted into CARTOONING FOR PEACE, an international network of committed press cartoonists who use humour to fight for respect for cultures and freedoms.

While accepting Mr. Ohams, the second Nigerian cartoonist to be admitted into their fold, the global body said joining the Cartoonists for peace is above all the way of putting press cartoons at the service of dialogue and tolerance, of debating with humour and impertinence the major issues facing our societies with cartoonists from all over the world and with the public.

With the admission, Ohams has been offered a chance to take part in all their conferences, exhibitions and editorial events across the globe and have regular contacts with other cartoonists of the association.

Ohams started his cartooning career at 17 years with the weekly Eagle newspaper in Aba, Abia State before proceeding to Yaba college of Technology, Lagos where he obtained HND in painting in 1990.

He has worked in various media houses in Nigeria and won several awards as best editorial cartoonist at different years.