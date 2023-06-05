• To Plant 30 hectares in the State

From John Adams, Minna

As part of activities marking this year’s World Environmental Day, the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has flag off tree planting across communities in Niger state with the planting of 100 economic trees in Shata community, Bosso local government area of the state.

Under its forestation programme, the commission is to plant trees across 30 hectares of land in the three senatorial zones of the state.

The Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa who used the occasion of this year’s World Environmental Day to flag off the tree planting exercise in Shata Community, said the aim is to take the campaign against tree felling to the rural areas to discourage deforestation.

Alhjai Sadiq Yelwa pointed out that the rate of tree felling in our communities for charcoal production is alarming, adding that unless there is a deliberate efforts by individual and organizations towards tree planting to replacing those trees, the environment will face serious danger.

The Managing Director, who was represented at the occasion by the Director of Operation at the commission, Iliyasu Wara reiterated the commitment of the commission towards aggressive advocacy and sensitization against cutting of trees and its consequences to humanity.

He disclosed that Niger state is one of the highest charcoal productions in the north and this has led to serious of cutting of trees in the state, stressing that unfortunately there is no deliberate efforts to replace these trees through planting.

He also condemned indiscriminate dumping of refuse which according to him, has led to environmental pollution and blocking of drainages in some cities in the state, adding that the commission has concluded plans to clear 50 kilometers drainage to avoid flooding in the state.

A resource person, Professor Muhammad Nuhu Bashir of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna who spoke on this year’s World Environmental Day with the theme; “Solution to Plastic Pollution” expressed concern over the indiscriminate dumping of plastics waste which he said has constituted environment pollution in our cities, towns and communities.

He called for innovation and research for effective recycling of these plastics to enhance economic growth..

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago represented by the district head of Bosso, Alhaji Mu’azu Adamu appreciated the efforts of the Commission towards addressing challenges facing HYPPADEC Communities since its inception and called on the citizens to avoid cutting of trees especially the economic trees in their communities.