By Christopher Oji

The Ubulu-Uku community in Aniocha-south Local Government Area of Delta State have been commended for being environmental friendly during the World Environment Day 2023.

Also, some families received cash gifts for being environmental friendly homes.

The commendation and gifts were done by the Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) in collaboration with Ubulu-Uku Progressives Foundation (UPF), and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) which also rewarded some families for being environmental friendly.

The cash gifts were presented after a walk in commentation of the World Environment Day 2023, in Ubulu-Uku.

The renewal walk tagged ‘Beatplasticpollution’

lead by United Nations’ Ambassador for Environment, Chief Newton Jibunoh, went round the town preaching the importance of being environmental friendly.

The very colourful ceremony saw the active participation of the Executive Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, vice chairman of the council, Hon. Amaka Raechel Adigwe, Administrator of UPF, Mr Onwordi Ngozi Fortune,represeatives of FUPRE, as well as other top government functionaries.

The exercise which simultaneously held in over 143 countries across the world is a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matter.

During the walk, the team rewarded some Ubulu-Uku residents whose homes were judged to be environmentally friendly owing to some beautification efforts already in place.

Speaking with newsmen, Dr. Jibunoh who has crossed the Sahara Desert from Lagos to London three times, said that he is satisfied with the level of environmental compliance in the community.

The environmentalist further noted that the people of Aniocha South are lucky to have a leader that understands the importance of cleanliness.

In his usual environmental friendly character, the council chairman, Chukwunwike said that the World Environment Day compliments the council’s policies on the environment,”health is wealth and to be free from sickness our environment most be tidy.

“In Aniocha South we have been up and doing when it comes to keeping the environment clean. So, today being World Environment Day is great in the sense that lots of organizations decided to partner with Aniocha South on the occasion.” He said.