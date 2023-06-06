From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the creation of the state action plan to save the planet from climate change.

His spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, who is the Chairman, Governor’s Climate Advisory Council, disclosed this on Monday during the 2023 World Environment Day in Osogbo.

He disclosed that the creation of the Department of Climate Change is underway at the Ministry of Environment, noting that the creation of a Business Carbon Project is already a subject of discourse with the leadership of the Osun Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to him, efforts are on to ensure the participation of Osun at CoP28 held in November in Qatar, stressing that Osun will present its state climate plan and advocate for more roles for sub-national entities in the global climate action plans. The Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke, directed immediate preparation of the state action plan against plastic pollution with a mandate to make it available within 90 days.

“I am further directing the Ministry of Environment to prepare an Osun State Action Plan Against Plastic Pollution.”

The plan must embrace local and international best practices alongside an implementation plan with deliverables.

“The plan must be ready within the next three months so that implementation must commence in the last quarter of this year. By the 2024 celebration of World Environment Day, Osun must have achieved milestones in concerted efforts to control plastic pollution,” Adeleke added.