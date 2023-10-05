By Brown Chimezie

In demonstration of sustained spirit of community service and good corporate social responsibility ethos, students and staff of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, have commemorated the 2023 World Clean Up Day by observing a one-day community service project, themed: “Clean Up Lugbe, Clean Environment, Healthy People.”

The World Clean Up Day is a global initiative that seeks to bring together people from all walks of life to clean up their communities. The global theme for the 2023 edition is Embody Unity. Although, the Premiere Academy clean-up exercise initiative has been a regular annual activity on the school’s roster, this year’s exercise also received added impetus with the launch of the Clean Environment Campaign of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) aimed at improving the levels of citywide cleanliness in Abuja and environs.

The school, in a statement by its Director of Academics and Administration, Chris Akinsonwon, said beyond the immediate impact on the environment, the Lugbe clean-up exercise served as an avenue for continually educating students, staff members, and the host community about the significance of environmental stewardship, promoting health and well-being, and inspiring them to become lifelong advocates for sustainable living.

“Through this initiative, we are demonstrating we care about our world, the environment, and the people. By engaging our students in hands-on activities of cleaning the environment, they witnessed firsthand the positive impact that their actions can have on the environment and the community. This experience sparked a sense of ownership and responsibility, thereby further empowering them to become lifetime advocates for sustainable living,” he said.

The school also pledged to continue to organise similar initiatives, collaborating with local organisations, integrating environmental education into its curriculum and equipping the students with the knowledge and skills needed to be lifelong champions of a clean, and healthier environment.

“Premiere Academy is committed to developing the total child. We believe children should not only be academically prepared, but they should also be well-rounded individuals who are prepared for life. This is why we will continue to offer a variety of programmes, activities and other learning opportunities to help our students develop their physical, emotional, social, and intellectual skills as best as possible,” the school said in the statement.