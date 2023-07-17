From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to tackle the issue of out-of-school students, the Oyo State government has announced a new programme that aims to bring back over 1.5 million children to the classrooms.

The programme, called BESDA-Additional Funding (AF)-Transforming Education System at State level (TESS), will build on the success of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative, which has already absorbed a significant number of out-of-school students.

The announcement was made by Mr. Adeniyi Olusanjo, the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology.

He revealed that the new programme would focus on mopping up the remaining out-of-school students, who have come from other states and even neighbouring countries to benefit from Oyo State’s free education policy.

“We are starting the TESS programme to target the remaining 1.5 million pupils who have taken residence in Oyo State due to the benefits of our free education system,” Olusanjo explained.

“The World Bank, Federal Government, and GPE have chosen Oyo State, along with Adamawa State and Katsina State, for this new project to provide equitable access to out-of-school children in Oyo State.”

Dr. Bamidele Odekunle, the State Coordinator of BESDA-AF-TESS, emphasised the importance of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in the success of the new programme. To ensure the representatives of the SBMCs are well-equipped for their roles, a two-day training programme on the Community-Driven Development Approach was organised.

The SBMC comprises various stakeholders, including school heads, teachers, pupils, traditional leaders, parents, community organisations, and faith-based organisations. This diverse group is expected to play a crucial role in bringing back the out-of-school students and ensuring their smooth reintegration into the education system.

With the implementation of the BESDA-TESS program, the Oyo State government is taking a proactive approach to address the issue of out-of-school children. By providing physical infrastructure and training for teachers, the government aims to improve teaching practices and learning outcomes for these students, ultimately creating a brighter future for the next generation.