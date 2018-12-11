Three and a half years later, there is evidence to assess what has gone well. This provides a basis for estimating what the next level should entail.

Matthew Ayibakuro

It has been just over a week since the two leading political parties in Nigeria – the PDP and the APC – launched their respective presidential campaigns. Beyond the fanfare and contrivances that overly dominate electioneering times, it is critical to our democratic experience that the promises and plans of candidates and parties are not taken for granted. It is expedient that citizens are able to interrogate proposed strategies in various sectors to establish, in this context, how exactly things will get “working again” or taken to the “next level”.

On anti-corruption, it is rather instructive that the campaign strategy document of the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, provides very negligible information on how the government plans to address corruption going forward, if re-elected. The relevant section of the strategy simply states that “to eliminate the scope of systemic corruption, we will emphasise technology enabled e-Governance”. This is literally all the information on anti-corruption found in the strategy.

Beyond this, the President, in his speech at the launch of the campaign, declared that grand scale corruption perpetrated at the highest level of government is now a thing of the past. The President made specific reference to the impact of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in making it difficult for ministries, departments and agencies to exercise the unrestrained liberties that helped foster an environment conducive to corruption.

However, later in his speech, he conceded that despite the gains made, there is still much to be done to stop systemic corruption. To succeed in this area, he reckoned that moral integrity and conscience must continue to form the dominant character of our nation and its leadership. He therefore reiterated the commitment of his government to deepen its ongoing work of organizing and utilising the country’s assets and resources to do good for the common man.