…Set agenda for incoming administration

By Henry Uche

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate workers’ contribution to national economy, on 2023 International Workers’Day, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Lagos State Council, has plaintively recounted the miseries of workers in Lagos state in particular and Nigeria at large in the last one year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the Lagos state Council of the Association, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, maintained that the undue pains suffered by workers across Nigeria and Lagos particularly not only slowed productivity in their respective sectors but affected their mental, emotional and psychological well-being.

“Today we review our social contracts with employers of labour and the sacrosanctity of our rights as workers, decent living, dignity in labour, welfare conditions, fair wages, enabling work environment, social justice, economic fairness and the totality of the rights of the working people.

“We are survivors of yet another mindless assault of the neo-liberal, ultra-capitalist, parasitic and predatory political class. We survived the twin assault of deliberate fuel scarcity and cash crisis unleashed on us by the insensitive political class.

“Last year, in December, while in festive mood, we were equally in restive mood as there was no fuel to commute to, and from work and there was no cash to purchase basic human needs. They abducted our hard-earned money and showed no care. Lagos was the worst hit and most ravaged by the obnoxious policy. It was a wanton violation of the people’s right”

The TUC chairman affirmed that about 45% of informal businesses within the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos were rendered helplessly desolate within the first 25 days of the cash crisis, garbed in currency swap, adding that Lagosians were plunged further into extreme poverty, hunger, misery and agony.

Ekundayo called on the Lagos state government to considers deliberate policies targeted at alleviating poverty and cushioning the effect of the ill-timed policy on MSMEs and support the most vulnerable in Lagos State.

Rising prices of food and high cost of living has been unbearable. Lagos workers are currently groaning under high prices of food items in the market. Hyper-inflation, skyrocketed prices of goods and services have been regular features in Lagos. The gains of the salary increments have been eroded by rising cost of food.

“We ask, where is the economic justice in this? In the face of the humongous wealth created by the workers, they continue to wallow in entrenched poverty. A worker who has spent 35 years in service remains poor post-retirement while a political appointee with little prior experience remains stinkingly rich ever after. Where is the socio-economic justice in this? We enjoin Mr. Governor to improve on food security as kick-started in Imota Rice mill and remove all inhibitors of economic justice for workers”

On transportation, he decried the level of agony, saying, “Commuting to and from work in Lagos has increasingly become a nightmare for workers in the State. Rising transport fares and inadequate number of BRT buses have conspired to deprive and socially exclude our members from the dividends of state initiated reforms in the transportation sector.

“The situation has drastically imperilled workers’ productivity and watered down our living standard. We must place it on record that the 50% discount given to Lagosians on all State owned commercial transportation system came at the nick of time to help cushion the harsh reality of that moment caused by CBN’s ill-timed economic policy.

“We eagerly await the commencement of operations of the Blue and Red rail lines. These, combined with quality water transportation and good road networks that require clean and secured waterways, boats, roads and buses, will go a long way to ameliorate the impact of transportation on workers’ health and purse”

He commend the LAGRIDE initiative of the state, however, observed with dismay that beneficiaries of the scheme were exploited by various stakeholders who are only interested in the ‘commission’ (petty money) they get from the operations of the scheme and not the welfare of the drivers. He urged the governor to beam searchlight into the LAGRIDE scheme following unacceptable practices capable of derailing and ruining the whole scheme.

Still on the sorrows of Nigeria workers, TUC bemoaned the epileptic power supply which has made some manufacturing companies to close down or relocated from Nigeria due to underperformance of energy generating and distribution companies, noting that even the seat of power is not immune from this electricity challenge.

“While it is true that the issue of power generation, transmission and distribution have passed through several reforms in recent times, a State like Lagos cannot continue to rely on the failed National power grid because no economy can truly develop and create opportunities without adequate power supply. Thank God for the new bill that was recently signed into Law by Mr. President taking the electricity matters off the Exclusive Legislative List. This means that State Governments can now generate, transmit and distribute power to their people.

“A lot of businesses, business ideas and employment opportunities lie prostate in the nation because of poor power supply. We therefore call on the State Government to prioritise electricity supply in order to create opportunities for the large population of the state. The State needs to creatively find practicable solution to the menace of power inadequacy”

On removal of fuel subsidy, he added that the hydra -headed monster has remained in public discuss for decades, yet no sustainable solution in sight to the perennial embarrassing paradox. “There is no doubting the fact that the removal of fuel subsidy will obviously usher in a new era of mass poverty in the country due to some of its immediate negative consequences on salary and wages earners.

“While this issue has its merits and demerits according to various interest groups, the most critical factor in the conversation remains the ordinary Nigerians. Lagos State being the most populated part of the country and the commercial nerve of the country will obviously bear majority of the brunt of post fuel subsidy removal. The question is, what are the palliatives being put in place to cushion the effect on Lagosians should the Federal Government go ahead to remove fuel subsidy.

“As organised Labour, we strongly believe that certain conditions must be met before a decision as critical as subsidy removal is contemplated so that the government does not hurriedly push more Nigerians into poverty. We are of the view that the incoming administration first of all study the situation critically, consult widely and put adequate measures in place before embarking on such sensitive policy that is capable of creating serious challenges for all of us.

“All critical stakeholders must and should be properly carried along and the stakeholders must remain patriotic with clear focus on sustainable future for all. The ruling class must convince Nigerians of the need to buckle up by example. The ruling class cannot continue their chosen lifestyle of opulence in the midst poverty and expect the average Nigerian to accept the pain of removing the seeming single benefit that directly impacts the cost of goods and services in the country.

“Nigerians have witnessed too much irresponsible display of affluence by supposed public servants over time. We must change the tide if we must work together for a better society we can all be proud of”

On welfare of the workers, he commended the Lagos State government for good example of prompt payment of workers’ salaries and incremental arrears, as they look forward to wonderful partnership in second term in office. He urged other employers of labour to emulate such attributes.

“We appeal that certain agencies of the government such as Lagos State Safety Commission be fully empowered to perform some of its statutory responsibilities as it affects workers in both the formal and informal sector, especially in the factories, who are daily exposed to hazards from avaricious employers of Labour who care less about workers safety.

“We hope also, that the Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Labour will partner and collaborate with the Lagos State Safety Commission to help us reduce to the barest minimum if not totally eradicate the issues of occupational and health safety in the workplace across Lagos state”

TUC drew the attention of the state governor over the issue of gratuity payment and commence the payment of gratuity to its employees.

“We want to bring to your attention the issue of gratuity payment. The Pension Reform Act, PRA, of 2014 as amended, did not abrogate the payment of gratuity. Prior to the Pension Reform Act of 2014 (amended), when a public servant retires, he is entitled to gratuity and pension, under the defined benefit scheme, DBS. Now, with the coming of the contributing pension scheme, CPS, the government no longer pays gratuity to retired public servants. If you go through the PRA, it does not stop payment of gratuity.

“Ufnfortunately, when you look at political and Judicial officers Act 2008, they are entitled to gratuity. Somebody who serves at the House of Assembly, National Assembly, serves as a Minister, Commissioner, Governor or President and even Permanent Secretary is entitled to receive gratuity. Imagine that someone who served for four years is entitled to gratuity and someone who served for 35 years is not. This is obviously a misnomer. In Section 173 sub-section 2 of the 1999 constitution, public servants are entitled to gratuity. For not adhering to it, it can be described as a constitutional violation.

“What joy could be possibly derived from depriving committed workers of such entitlements. It is disheartening that the government does not pay gratuity. We are therefore calling on the state government to commence the payment of gratuity to its employees”

Acknowledging the governor’s efforts on healthcare, the Congress maintained that the state health institutions still need improvements both in quantity and quality that must be affordable and accessible to all Lagosians. “TUC Lagos State Council is in support of an Health Insurance policy of the state government that is run on social welfare basis, especialy for the very low income earners. Health they say is wealth, only a healthy worker can generate wealth”

On security, TUC stressed that due to constant influx of people from different parts of the world into Lagos, security of Life and properties remain a challenge, howbeit, it commended the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras on Lagos roads by the government. “A mega city must be properly monitored. This will help to reduce the incidents of traffic robbery that is becoming prevalent in the state in recent times. We want to call on the State Government to rejig the Security Architecture of the State so that Lagosians can go about their businesses freely without any form of harassment or intimidation from anybody”

The Association empathised the need for housing development, saying, despite success recorded, the housing deficit in the State remains huge with the most devastating rental impact on the take home of the average Lagos worker. “The Lagos housing sector will need some more determined and aggressive development plan with creation of massive mortgage for the working class, formal and informal alike. Workers should be able to access long term pocket friendly mortgage loans to have decent roof over their heads as accommodation remains a major spend item to the average worker in Lagos state”

On jobs/wealth creation, they suggested that the wealth creation initiative of the state be reviewed for effectiveness and better service delivery. The loads of dependents on the average worker according to them, remain unabated. “Wealth creation comes with jobs creation. If this is done, it will help reduce the double digit unemployment figure as well as reduce the dependency ratio”

Not leaving any sector untouched, TUC believe a proper education spur people up to grow personally, professionally, and socially to bring solutions to the problems of humanity. In line with SDG 4 (quality education), he said, “It is against this backdrop that we want to call the attention of the State Government to the number of out of school children in Lagos State which is a major challenge that requires the support of all and sundry.

“This is also a call to other private sector players to work with the State Government because the government cannot do it alone. As a critical stakeholder, we are calling for an improvement in our education curriculum, efficient recruitment system and the provision of all necessary basic infrastructure needed for a better learning environment for all our schools from primary to tertiary levels”

In line with SDG 6 (Clean water and Sanitation) he re- echoed that the right to water entitles everyone to have access to sufficient, safe, acceptable, physically accessible, and affordable water for personal and domestic use. “The human right to safe potable water was first recognised by the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council as part of binding international law in 2010.

“Today, one in four people, which is about two billion people around the world lack safely managed drinking water according to WHO/UNICEF, 2021. Access to water is recognised by the United Nations as human rights – fundamental to everyone’s health, dignity and prosperity. However, billions of people are still living without safely managed water. Marginalised groups are often overlooked, and sometimes face discrimination, as they try to access the water services they need. Governments must take a Human Rights-Based Approach (HRBA) to water improvements, so that no one gets left behind. Lagos State deserves a functional domestic water supply system” he asseverated.