From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Kebbi State chapter has urged the state Government to expedite action in implementing of full N30,000 minimum wage before May 29,handing over to the next Governor.

Chairman of the NLC in the State,Comrade Murtala Usman stated this during Workers’ day celebration held in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,” on behalf of the workers of Kebbi State,we wish to appreciate His Excellency,the Executive Governor of Kebbi State for being workers friendly. However,we are calling on His Excellency to expedite action by putting in place the necessary machinery for appropriate implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage by ensuring that commensurate consequential adjustment are worked out and implemented for all categories of workers on all the salary levels and scales.

“The federal government recently approved 40 % pay rise for civil servants with the payment of the increase expected to commence by the end of April,2023.

“The fact that pay rise by employers and government is a tool for social inclusion and poverty alleviation cannot be underestimated.

“It is on this basis of the foregoing that we implore His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State to look into the possibility of approving for the workers in the State pay rise giving rising in inflation rate, poverty threshold and dwindling purchasing power of the current wage in the country”.

The Labour also appealed to the state government to approve three increment on pensions which includes 12%,15.5%, and 33% as well as implementation of the 30% consequential adjustment occasion by the approval of the N30,000 national minimum wage of April,2019 by the federal government of Nigeria.

Usman appealed to the state government to approve the payment of the 2917,2018 gratuities of some workers who retired from the service of the government.

. “While we commend His Excellency for paying the gratuities of many retired workers,we plead that those not paid in 2017 and 2018 should be considered for the payment”.

In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu promised the NLC members that his administration would considered the requests that are practically implementable and urged workers to forgive him in any way he might have offended them in the course of implementing government’s policies.