The Niger state government says it will resume the construction work on the 82 kilometers Minna-Bida road which was abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state.

The contract for the road was awarded by the ex-Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led administration to construction giant, Dantata and sowoe in 2020 at the cost of N24.3billoin.

However only 5% of the work was achieved after payment of N15billion before it was abandoned.

Worried by the deplorable condition of the road and the attendant hardship being experienced by motorists and commuters, the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago on Friday, approved the establishment of a Claim Verification and Payment Committee with a view to resume work on the road.

The Government in a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman said work will resume on the construction of the road which is being co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the State Government by November.

Alhaji Usman disclosed that members of the compensation committee were drawn from the State Government, Security Agencies, and other relevant Stakeholders.

According to him, the committee has been given six (6) weeks’ timeline within to complete its assignment with utmost diligence and report back to the government.

He disclosed further that already, the State Government has set aside funds to compensate all the affected persons, stressing that “Payments will be made simultaneously with the verification process, paving the way for the commencement of civil works and groundbreaking in November 2023, in accordance with the current project work plan”.

He explained that the committee’s primary mandate is to identify each claimant and gather crucial information, including the land coordinates of the affected property and each claimant’s Bank Verification Number (BVN). This additional data will enhance process integrity and transparency, thereby preventing potential issues of claims and counterclaims by the claimants, which could cumulate to any setback for the start-up or progress of the project.

The statement added that the committee would facilitate direct real- time online payments to the claimants, eliminating the need for contact with Government officials.

Alhaji Usman emphasized the need for claimants to be present at their respective property locations during the verification exercise, adding that “we implored the affected parties to cooperate fully with the committee to ensure a smooth and efficient process”.

He then appealed to members of the committee to uphold fairness and equity throughout the exercise, emphasizing the immediate payment of verified claimants after the verification process.

