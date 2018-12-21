Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to All Progressives Congress (APC) members to work for genuine reconciliation “for the benefit of our people and our nation.”

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari spoke in Abuja when he received a group of APC members including Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, a former Deputy Governor of Kano State, who returned to the party.

The group was led on the occasion by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

The President Buhari said the house is large enough to accommodate everyone and promised to speak to the leadership of APC and government in Kano to accommodate and work with the returnees.

Aside Professor Hafiz, a staunch ally of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who resigned as the state Deputy Governor, other returnees included former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Aminu Dabo; the immediate past National Treasurer of APC, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa; Security Adviser to Kwankwaso, Gen. Danjuma Dambazau (rtd) and Mr. Mu’azu Magaji, all of them staunch members of the Kwankwasiyya as well as Sen. Isa Zarewa who left in protest against the last primaries.

Responding to the president’s directive, Kano State governor Abdulahi Umar Ganduje welcomed the return of the party stalwarts and assured Buhari that he was ready to work with everyone to record yet another historic victory in the general elections.