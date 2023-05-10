From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a show of support and appreciation, the Kwararafa Women Association, Nasarawa State Chapter, visited Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, in his office yesterday,

The women’s group drummed up support for his re-election as Speaker of the 7th Nasarawa State House of Assembly, citing his track record of achievements as the reason for their endorsement.

During the meeting, Speaker Balarabe expressed his gratitude to the people of Nasarawa State for re-electing Governor Abdullahi Sule for a second term in the recently concluded general elections.

He commended the citizens for their choice, believing that the state would benefit greatly from the continuity of Governor Sule’s administration. He stated,

“His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule deserves his victory at the election. You can not beat people and stop them from crying; it is always what it is.”

The Speaker warmly received the women’s group and assured them of his unwavering support, while acknowledging their visit as a celebration of their electoral victories and expressed sympathy for the members of the House who did not succeed in their elections.

“Today, I feel honoured for your visit to share with us the joy of our electoral victories and for sympathizing with some of our members that lost their elections,” he stated.

He further pledged to consider their interests and involve them in the state’s development endeavours, saying, “We shall consider you in all of our activities to give you a sense of belonging and to enable you to contribute positively to the development of the State.”

Furthermore, Speaker Balarabe dedicated the award bestowed upon him by the Kwararafa Women Association to the members of the House for their unwavering support.

He emphasised that their collective efforts had contributed to his successes and achievements. He also highlighted that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly stands as one of the few legislative bodies in the country that maintain harmonious relations with the executive arm of the government.

Hajiya Kaltume Suleiman Ogah, Chairperson of the Kwararafa Women Association, expressed the purpose of their visit. She congratulated Speaker Balarabe and other members of the House who emerged victorious in their elections while extending sympathy to those who were not successful.

She praised the Speaker’s leadership style for promoting peace and rapid development across the state. She concluded her remarks by stating their wish for Balarabe’s re-election as the Speaker of the 7th Assembly in the state, assuring him of their unwavering partnership and support.

To honour the Speaker’s outstanding achievements and commitment to peace and unity, Chairperson Ogah presented him with an award of Excellence on behalf of the association. The award symbolised their recognition of his remarkable accomplishments and positive impact.