By Chinenye Anuforo

Tech4Dev has launched the Women Techsters Fellowship Class of 2024 aimed at empowering 3,000 women with digital skills.

Speaking in Lagos at the official launch and call for application, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Tech4Dev, Oladiwura Oladepo said that the Women Techster Fellowship is aimed at bridging the wide gender divide between men and women in the technology ecosystem as well as ensuring equal access to opportunities for all.

She added that the Initiative aims to empower girls and women aged between 16 and 40 years across Nigeria and Africa with varying degrees of digital, deep tech and soft skills required within the technology ecosystem.

“Last year, the Women Techsters Fellowship received a total of 14,782 applications, accepted 1,398 applicants and graduated 847 exceptional ladies who are now being supported to land technology jobs with their respective skill specializations,” she said.

Over the last 5 years, the Women Techsters Initiative has increased in reach and impact. From impacting just 2,400 women in Nigeria through its pilot program, the Nigerian Women Techsters to most recently impacting 89,153 women in 2023 through its various Women Techsters sub-programs which notably comprises of the Women Techsters Fellowship, Bootcamps, Masterclass which are our training programs and the Women Techsters Open-Day and Tech-Girls Drive which are our advocacy programs.

The Women Techsters Fellowship is Africa’s largest Women in Tech Fellowship program. It is a free 1-year experiential learning technology upskilling program that empowers young girls and women, ages 16 to 40 years across Africa with global in-demand skills relevant to kickstart careers and businesses in technology. This comprises of 6 months of months of instructor-led intensive training, a 6-month internship and enrollment into a mentorship program to equip women with skills to build tech careers and tech-enabled businesses.

Speaking on the Class 2024, Oladiwura said: “Incorporating data and learnings from previous years as we prepared for the Women Techsters Fellowship Class of 2024, we have taken things a step further and will be opening up the program to a total of 22 countries which include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, DR. Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Angola, Mozambique, Madagascar, Rwanda, Liberia, Botswana, Zambia Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Gambia.

“Today, with great delight and excitement we are honoured to announce that applications for the Women Techsters fellowship class of 2024 which commences in September, will go live at exactly 6pm West African Time, today 27th April 2023.

“The class of 2024 will admit a total of 3,000 women and girls into the program from 22 African countries. We invite women and girls from across Africa to cease this opportunity and take their place as change makers in Africa’s technology ecosystem by applying to be a part of the program.”