• seeks support from wives of former governors to ameliorate impact of govt polices on citizens

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu, has described women as pivotal in nursing Nigeria back to health.

In an official statement released by her Media Aide, Bukola Kukoyi, the First Lady, was speaking after meeting with wives of former All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors at the State House, Abuja.

She said the meeting was to get the support of the wives of the former Governors for the various programs of Government and the Renewed Hope Initiative, (RHI), in particular.

According to Mrs. Tinubu, the former First Ladies will be partnering with the various incumbent in their States in this regard.

“I will also be bringing on board wives of various religious leaders and traditional rulers. The traditional rulers have already visited the President, so we can all find ways to ameliorate the effects of the new policies of Government and make things better for all of us.

“These women are all mothers of the nation in their own spaces, states. It is a familiar terrain and since I cannot be everywhere at the same time, I need them to partner with me on this and help nurse the nation back to health”.

She pointed out that this will not encroach on the incumbent Governors wives but to glean help from the former governors wives.

The First Lady, thanked them for their support during the electioneering period which culminated in the victory of President Bola Tinubu and others.

Mrs. Tinubu emphasised that this is the time to work for the actualization of all that as promised during the elections and much more, hence “this Strategic meeting”.

Speaking on behalf of the Wives of the Former Governors, Wife Of the Former Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, promised that they would all be working with the First Lady and wives of the Governors of their various States to actualize the goals and aspirations of the current administration.

She appreciated the Wives of the former Governors, saying the meeting as engineered by the First Lady is in recognition of the formidable role played by women during elections and the quantum of what they can contribute to nation building, especially as very little would be achieved without bringing women on board.

Also at the meeting was the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio and wives of 13 former Governors.