From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has called on President Bola Tinubu and members of the 10th National Assembly, as part of deliberate and conscious efforts aimed at addressing the gender gap, and in the interest of gender balancing and equitable development and fairness in the allocation of ‘who gets what and how’ in the nation’s democracy, should consider a ranking female legislator as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Ladi Bala and National Secretary, Helen Udofa, NAWOJ, as part of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration, observed that the lack of women inclusion in governance and political participation over the years has remained a weak link in the core values of democracy, saying “this is certainly not part of a true reflection of the Nigerian democratic dream.”

The national body for female journalists specifically maintained that the underrepresentation of women in the 10th National Assembly is a serious setback that requires deliberate action, noting that the time to set in motion the strategy for changing the narrative of underrepresentation of women at the National Assembly is now.

The Association further observed that as it stands today, the 10th National Assembly is not gender friendly as it lacks balance with only 17 women representation out of 469 members of both chambers, stressing that “the development is so sad and worrisome as it does not reflect the diversity of the Nigerian society in any form.”

According to NAWOJ, having gender diversity in leadership leads to improved innovation and governance. However, until the new administration prioritizes the inclusion of women in leadership and governance, Nigeria’s democracy cannot be fully realized, making it appear hypocritical and crushing the hopes of Nigerian women yet again.

Furthermore, it suggested that in order to promote inclusivity in politics and boost women’s confidence in the process, stakeholders and members of the National Assembly should consider and allow a female legislator to become the Deputy Speaker, in accordance with gender requirements. This would foster patriotism and improve women’s participation in political affairs.

“Let’s right the wrong and make history in the eyes of the global community starting with the election of a female into a principal position of the 10th National Assembly”, the Association said.

NAWOJ, however, urged that while Nigeria and Nigerians should be commended for bracing the odds to ensure that sustainable democracy is entrenched, their resilience for a guaranteed and uninterrupted successive democratic administration since return to democracy in 1999 deserves applause. It also noted that the gains of the nation’s democratic experience are enormous and worthy of celebration by all.