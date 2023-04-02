By Steve Agbota

Women in Maritime & Energy Awards have reiterated its commitment to to contribute its quota to accelerating gender diversity, equality and inclusion in the maritime and energy industry in the country.

Speaking at the 2023 Women in Maritime & Energy Awards, its chairperson, Mrs. Chizoba Anyika said that women have contributed their shares towards the development of the nation’s economy through the maritime and energy sector.

She said the maritime and energy sectors are very critical sectors that are important to economic transformation and sustainable development as a nation in Nigeria and as a continent in Africa.

However, she said women over the years have displayed a high level of professionalism, hard work, consistency, tenacity and innovation to bring value not just to their workplaces but also to the industry and the world.

“Today, we are gathered here to encourage and celebrate these exceptional women and to also say to other women that it is possible.

“Challenging gender stereotypes and biases at all levels is a business imperative. And the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards by profiling and telling the stories of amazing women doing great work in the industry, we are poised to contribute our quota to accelerating gender diversity, equality and inclusion,” she added.

On what form the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards, she added: “Our story is simple. We are inspired by the commitment, dedication, brilliance, impact and the change that women have made and continue to make in the maritime and energy sector, hence the birth of the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards.

“A platform we believe in years to come will be Africa’s premier event to celebrate and recognize the sterling achievements of women across the maritime and energy business whilst creating a platform for knowledge sharing in accelerating women’s participation in both industries,” she said.