By Henry Uche, [email protected]

Following the unprecedented socio-economic, and political turbulences overwhelming the country, Nigerians and corporate organisations are not leaving any stone unturned to seeing the country gets out of the woods.

As individuals and corporate organisations look forward to better plans, from the new government to better the life of every citizen, the Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA), an association committed to promoting inter-African cooperation among professional insurance women aimed at fostering insurance ethics, professionalism and insurance penetration through a sustained dedication to the pursuit of ethical values, has set agenda for Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

In this interview with Mrs. Margaret Nkechi Moore, who just assumed office as the President, Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) and doubles as the President, Professional Insurance Ladies Association of Nigeria (PILA), reeled out the expectations of the group, among other discourse.

Our agenda for Tinubu administration.

Our expectations as we congratulate the Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Administration includes: To be deliberate about women inclusiveness in the scheme of things; to pass the consolidated insurance bill; to make health insurance accessible and affordable for the populace.

Others are to ensure that risk management measures are imbedded into all manufacturing and building processes and to effectively address insecurity since it affects economic growth.

Your agenda as AIWA president

We want to expand AIWA’s reach: To set up Association of Women in Insurance in African countries where such are not yet in place, in other to provide for continuing education, intellectual growth and career advancement through webinars and seminars for members and arm them with resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

We also want to give greater attention to diversity and innovation: Studies have shown that organsations with diverse leadership are more innovative and have better financial performance. Our members will be equipped with the technical knowhow to excel in their organisations.

Advocacy for gender equity is a top priority for us. AIWA advocacy efforts will be directed at influencing policies to encourage gender balance in the insurance sector across Africa by effectively collaborating with African Insurance Organisation, insurance regulators and Insurance Institutes of African countries. The statistics of women in employment to that of men in Africa was estimated at 39.2 per cent compared to about 69.per cent of their male counterparts, a whopping 43.35 percent over that of women. And the number becomes smaller as you climb the career ladder to te the top. It is essential that we create an environment that promotes gender equality and provides opportunities for women to succeed. The insurance industry has a critical role to play in this regard.

Challenges before AIWA

Women are layed back economically, socially and culturally. These are major challenges for which AIWA seeks the support of philanthropic individuals and organisations, insurance regulatory i bodies and the government to address.

Our plans to encourage more women participation insurance

We shall vigourously embark on mentorship programs, career talks in secondary and tertiary institutions and other initiatives.

Collaboration with other Institutions

We collaborate with various institutions to actualise the following objectives: Equal opportunities for women in the insurance industry in various African countries and to provide for continuing education, intellectual growth and career advancement for members and aspiring Insurance practitioners, while uplifting and encouraging women in the African insurance sector.

Note for public consumption

Insurance is the bedrock of any economy since it provides protection against unexpected events, promotes economic growth and provides peace of mind to individuals and businesses. The importance of insurance cannot be overemphasis, Nigeria and Africa should embrace it for good.