Women have been charged to be value oriented and impactful in achieving their goals of a better society.

The charge came at a programme held in Lagos to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Initiative for Social Impact and Sustainable Development (ISISD).

The event which was held virtually with the theme: “Becoming A Woman of Value: Sharing Perceptions And Lessons”, had in attendance women from all walks of life.

According to the ISISD Coordinator, Funmi Falobi, the theme became imperative looking at what is happening around the world and the role women play in contributing to the growth and development of the society. “We all know women are the backbone of families and communities. They provide care, support, and nurturing to their families and are essential to the development of children. Women also play a significant role in community building and often take on leadership roles in organisations. We can simply say, they offer value,” she said.

But how can they offer this value and play these many roles without adequate knowledge and indeed being valuable themselves? Falobi queried.

Speaking at the programme, Head, Talent and Career Management, Premium Trust Bank, Folasade Jinadu said a woman of value is one who knows her worth and exudes it. She gets inspired in spite challenges.

Jinadu further stated that a woman of value could be characterized as one who has self awareness, self respect, emotional intelligence, self love and ambitious. “To be a woman of value you must answer the question: who are you? When you have self awareness, it will help you in your relationship with others,” she said.

The Human Resource expert explained that becoming a woman of value is a journey from where one is currently to the person’s desired destination.

According to her, a woman of value must be able to lead herself before leading others.”You become a woman of value by standing up for your values. You have something to offer and you can express it. However, you bow to superior opinion, stand for what you believe in as a woman of value. You must have your own guiding principles and be open minded,” she said.

Jinadu added that a woman of value contribute to the lives of people around her while not appearing superior to them. She does not belittle others and does not allow anyone to bring her down. She contributes meaningfully at the table and she is a confident woman who stands up for herself and others.

Delivering her speech, Chief Nursing Officer with the Lagos State Government, Folawe Apansile, enjoined women to take cognisance of their health and be intentional in their diet and well being.

Apansile, who is also a marriage counsellor said women must exercise to keep fit always. “A woman of value is intentional about her health. You cannot be valuable when you are not healthy. You must be concerned about your health, exercise regularly, go for medical check up and take charge of your mental health. Be happy with yourself and do not let anyone decide your happiness for you,” she said.

Similarly, former Chairperson, National Association for Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos, Sekinah Lawal counselled women on the use of drugs. She advised women toto desist from self medication and take their health seriously.

In her contribution, Boade Akinola urged women not to stop learning and chose their friends intentionally. “Learning is a continuous process, women must not stop learning. Have people of value as friends. Choose your friends wisely and you will be respected if not, there will be problem of acceptability,” she advised.

Professor Helen Bodunde, Department of Communication and General Studies, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State, also advised women in the area of effective communication. She explained that a woman of value is one who knows how to communicate appropriately using words. “You must understand language skills and how to use it appropriately. You must have listening ears. Anger should be far from you in any engagement. As a woman of value, you must be a woman that reads a lot and relate with happenings around her. Have records of events which will help you to know when to intervene. Awareness will help you in your relationships with others,” she said.