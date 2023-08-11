Benue women, numbering over 100, on Friday, mounted a road block on Makurdi/Lafia federal road to protest the killing of five persons inna renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be herders.

The women bearing fresh leaves and chanting emotional song in Tiv language blocked the highway at Gyungu Ortese axis, halting vehicular movement into and outside of Makurdi.

A local who identified himself as Sunny, told newsmen that five people were killed in separate attacks by suspected herdsmen in two communities in Guma local government area of Benue State.

Sunny said that three people were killed Thursday night at Ngban and another two at Nyian.

Confirming the report, the security officer of Guma local government, Christopher Waku said that five people were killed by suspected herders.

“Our women have trooped out to the Makurdi/Abuja federal highway since 5am today, you can hear from background how they are singing emotional songs and no vehicle coming from either Abuja or Makurdi can move now.

“The women are protesting the killing of five people yesterday (Thursday) night and this morning (Friday),” he said.

He also noted that, “The women have said they are not going to leave the road until the governor comes and talks to them. Right now, we are at the road, the women are protesting waiting for the Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

As at the time of writing this report, the Governor was yet to go there.