From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has been asked to dissolve 11-year-old marriage over the alleged irresponsibility of the husband.

The applicant, Oluwakemi Fatunmise, urged the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that the respondent, Ademola Fatunmise, has not been taking care of the children.

She said, “The respondent has been irresponsible. I’ve been paying the school fees of the children and taking care of them.

“He quit home at will and return at will. If I ask, he results to beat me. I’ve taken the case to civil defense, the police station, and the Ministry of Justice. He is into fraudulent acts.

“I want the court to dissolve the marriage. I want custody of my children. They are young. I’ve been taking care of them,” she stated.

The applicant tendered photographs of assault against her by the respondent and a receipt of all the 25 school fees she paid for the children.

According to her, she has been with the respondent since March 2012 and she has been responsible for the feeding and school fees of the children.

Justice Adedotun Onibokun questioned why the respondent was not served notice of hearing personally.

She thereby adjourned the matter to June 19 for ruling.