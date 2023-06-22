•Sentenced to 144 hours of community service

By Maduka Nweke

In a stern reminder of the importance of responsible waste management, a woman has been apprehended by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) enforcement team, for illegally emptying her waste bin into a drainage channel.

The woman, Rukayat Oderinde of 17, Hassan Ogumola Street, Ahamadiyya, Lagos, was caught red-handed on camera while disposing of her household waste directly into the drainage channel, an act strictly prohibited under existing waste management regulations in the state, as they posed serious threat to the overall cleanliness and functionality of the drainage system.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said that improper waste disposal, particularly on drainage channels, could lead to clogged drains, which in turn caused flooding during heavy rains, adding that this not only disrupted daily life but also jeopardised the safety and health of the community.

“Blockages in drainage channels can result in stagnant water, becoming breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes and other harmful pests. I commend the LAWMA enforcement team who wasted no time in apprehending the woman. This emphasises our commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents. The woman was arrested and sentenced to 144 hours of community service by the court, for violating waste management regulations. This incident serves as a stark reminder to residents that improper waste disposal will not be tolerated and will be met with strict enforcement”, he said.

The environmental offender is expected to commence her 8-hours per day community service from Ahmadiyya to Salolo route, for the next 18 days, cleaning the environment.

Odumboni reminded residents about the need to engage proper methods of waste disposal and the potential consequences of non-compliance, urging them to use designated waste bins and containers for their household waste. He implored the populace to patronise assigned PSP operators whose duty is to ensure seamless disposal of waste generated by tenements, adding that residents should call LAWMA toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617, for any environmental infractions observed in their are.