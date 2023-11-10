By Steve Agbota

The Western Marine Command (WMC) of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), on Friday said that it intercepted hard drugs, 3,750 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other contraband worth over N900 million.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mailafiya Magaji on behalf of its Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu and made available to Daily Sun, said that WMC successfully thwarted smuggling activities and intercepted massive contraband from month of August to October 2023.

According to the statement, in accordance with its primary mandate outlined in Section 4 of the NCS Act 2023, the WMC executed rigorous border enforcement and regulatory activities, resulting in the arrest and seizure of significant illegal goods.

“During the operations, officers and men of the WMC confiscated 17 sacks containing 1,199 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), totaling 663.5kg in September and October 2023. These arrests were conducted along the Moba waterways and Sanki Beach Axis on the August 31, 2023 and October 4, 2023, respectively.

“Under the leadership of Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, the WMC also apprehended 66,000 capsules of 225mg Tramadol and 1,257 sacks of foreign parboiled rice, collectively exceeding a duty paid value of 50 million Naira. In a related incident, the Command seized 3,750 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during two separate arrests on the 27th of October 2023.

“It is noteworthy that in August 2023, the WMC seized 103 sacks containing 8,240 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), promptly handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the September 7, 2023, the statement reads in part.

The statement reads that the cumulative value of the 10 seizures conducted by the WMC from August to October 2023 amounts to N923.794 million.

However, Comptroller Salefu emphasised once again the imperative for the general public to respect and adhere to government fiscal policies, prohibitions, and restrictions. These measures are in place to safeguard national security, foster economic growth, and contribute to the overall progress of Nigeria.