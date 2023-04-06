By Steve Agbota

The Western Marine Command (WMC) of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted about 8,825 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1,519 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, others worth N110.195 million and arrested five suspects with various contraband.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Customs Area Comptroller Oduadu Salefu, said that the command made the seizures between February and March 2023.

He said the seizures include; 1,519 bags of foreign parboiled rice with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N85 million, 468 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N2, 187,900.00, 700 pairs of foreign used shoes worth N5, 641034.

According to him, others are 145 pieces of expired foreign used tyres worth N1, 856, 000, three outboard boat engines and water pumping machine worth N4, 851,000 and 88 cartons of Caro white cream with DPV of N10,560,000.

He said the command also arrested 5 suspects who have been granted administrative bail pending when charges will be proffered against them in court.

He urged smugglers to abandon economic sabotage and unlawful trade to embrace legitimate trade as WMC will not rest on its oars to rid the Creeks/Waterways of illegal trade practices and will continue to enforce Federal laws and policy restrictions.

Salefu stated that the in line with the responsibilities conferred on the NCS by the provisions of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria LFN 2004 as amended, the Western Marine Command (WMC) continues to suppress smuggling along the South-Western waterways and creeks.

He added that all actions of the operatives are in line with the provisions of Sections 149(Power to search vehicles/ship) and 158(Power to patrol freely) of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Importation of foreign parboiled rice HS Code 1006.30.1000 is restricted in Nigeria by the Federal government since March 2016 and any improper importation of foreign rice contrary to allowed trade route restriction is liable to forfeiture further to section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended.

“Any improper importation or exportation of PMS HS Code 2710.12.4000 and 2710.12.5000 across land borders and waterways in Nigeria contrary to allowed trade route restriction is liable to forfeiture further to section 46 (forfeiture of good improperly imported) and section 63 (forfeiture of good improperly exported) of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended,” he said.

Salefu also noted that the Western Marine Command on the 28 of March 2023 and the 3rd of April received in addition to its fleet of boats four additional operational boats consisting of two gunboats and two logistics boats from NCS headquarters.