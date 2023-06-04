From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor,Dr. Nasir Idris has said that his political history cannot be completed without mentioning the roles played by the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Chika Malami(SAN).

Governor Idris stated this during the reception for the former Minister at Government House, Birnin Kebbi by the state government after eight years as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Idris who described the occasion as a great day for him and the people of the state for receiving the former Minister back home in the state after eight years as AGF, said the Minister played 100 percentage roles to make his election a successful one.

According to him,” the struggle from the primary to election and inconclusive election and supplementary,the former Minister participated fully 100 percentage.

“That is sometimes ,if I say my political history,my political career would not be completed without you,some people would say I am not suppose to say that. But because I am a teacher,I believe in saying the truth and I would continue to say the truth no matter how bitter it is. And I would continue to say it whether you are presence or not. My political history would never be completed without Barrister Abubakar Chika Malami SAN.”

The governor who wished Malami well in his endeavors, stressed that the people of the state,less privileged people have been touched by his humanitarian services across the state.

“The people of the State sent you to Abuja and we have not regretting of sent you there. Because,you were there as a good ambassador of Kebbi State and you came back as the good ambassador of Kebbi State. You have delivered what former President,Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians as you to deliver. We have never found you wanting.

“Why’s I’m saying that we have made history is that you are the youngest AGF Nigeria has ever produced. We know your capacity,we know what you can do and we have every course to thank you and thank Almighty God and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for given you that opportunity to serve Nigeria.

In his remark, Abubakar Chika Malami (DAN) thanked the Governor for the warm reception and rejoiced with him over his successful outing in the just concluded election.

“And indeed, I am to register myself due to the consideration I couldn’t make it to the inauguration of the governor, when he was sworn in a week ago. It is indeed an occasion that call for happiness and an occasion that call for joy. And an occasion am happy to be identified and associated with.

“His Excellency has started on a thankful thing,a thankful thing on the recent appointments that was made with particular regards to the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government who indeed had proven to be indeed a bureaucratic that has the capacity and ability to deliver in terms of office he has been appointed to.

“My friend has been appointed equally as the Chief of Staff. He has proven to be a worthy leader,someone who have captained the political party leadership of our great party, APC in the State. I am talking about Alhaji Attairu Maccido who was the pioneer chairman of APC in Kebbi state.

“So, it is a visit loaded with pregnancy,a pregnancy associated with success and associated with the election and indeed a pregnancy associated with congratulatory for those that have appointed. And we would continue to pray to Almighty Allah to guide our leader,our Governor to the right direction in appointments that are in the oven.

“On my own part,it is an exceptional day,that the people of Kebbi State sent me on an errand,a diplomatic errand,an executive errand which lasted for eight years. The fact that the assignment has indeed ended,and ended well is indeed, something that is exceptional and call for appreciation not only to the people of Kebbi State,but also,am extending my profound gratitude to Allah who made me first to be appointed as a Minister and AGF,two to remain in that office for eight years and three,to deliver all what I was sent for to deliver, and fourth,to be back at home in good health.”.

He appreciated the reception organized for him by the State government,stressed that it was exceptional for him.

Malami,who expressed his happiness for the well reception,said he is committed for the development of Kebbi State and Nigeria at large and lauded the Governor for start working by inspecting project’s in the state which the administration are planning to complete.